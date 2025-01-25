UFC urged to sign PFL star Paul Hughes: ‘Dana White should’ve gave him whatever he wanted’

Following his stunning title fight performance tonight, PFL star, Paul Hughes has been once more branded a misstep by a host of fans, pundits, and fighters alike — with current UFC lightweight contender, Matt Frevola claiming Dana White should’ve sanctioned a move for the Derryman.

Hughes, who made his return to action tonight in Dubai, took on unbeaten Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin, Usman Nurmagomedov — suffering a controversial majority decision (48-48, 49-46, 49-46) loss to the undefeated Russian in their heated title battle.

The loss saw Hughes’ seven-fight winning spree halted, having earned a shot at Nurmagomedov’s throne via an impressive decision win over former Bellator MMA featherweight titleholder and Grand Prix winner, A.J. McKee late last year.

UFC once more urged to consider move for Paul Hughes are star-making performance

And pushing Dagestan striker, Nurmagomedov the distance tonight over the course of five rounds in Dubai, Hughes was once more lauded with praise from the likes of former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier — and the above-mentioned, Frevola, who claimed the above-mentioned UFC boss, White should have broken the bank to sign him from Cage Warriors.

“Dana should have gave Hughes whatever he wanted lol,” Matt Frevola posted on his official X account. “What a fight!!! Who do you guys think won???? Both guys looked amazing.”

Dana should have gave Hughes whatever he wanted lol What a fight!!! Who do you guys think won???? Both guys looked amazing 👏 — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) January 25, 2025

“Paul Hughes is legit!!” Dustin Poirier posted.

Paul Hughes is legit!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2025

We NEED Paul Hughes in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/8tCqjGts4r — TheFightVaults (@FightVaults) January 25, 2025

“The doctors were checking on Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes just stood there staring at him with blood coming down his face,” A user on X posted. “CINEMA.”

The doctors were checking on Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes just stood there staring at him with blood coming down his face



CINEMA 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a9S4Vg9Nvl — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 25, 2025

Staking his claim for a rematch in his return to action against Bellator MMA kingpin, Nurmagomedov, Hughes revealed he was “heartbroken” to find himself on the wrong side of tonight’s majority decision, with sights fixed on a re-run clash in Belfast later this annum.