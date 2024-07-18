Ilia Topuria snaps back at Conor McGregor after ‘Mystic Mac’ threatens to slap the champ ‘back to Georgia’

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor are going at it once again.

On Wednesday, McGregor arrived in Spain to take part in a press event promoting Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. While there, the Irishman made the media rounds, fielding questions and offering some insight into his future with both the UFC and the BKFC.

Spending some time in the home country of reigning featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria, McGregor couldn’t resist taking a dig at ‘El Matador’ during one of his many interviews.

“Slap the head off [Ilia] no problem,” McGregor said in an interview with Álvaro Colmenero of Eurosport España when asked about a potential scrap between the two. “No problemo. I’ll slap him back to Georgia.”

Ilia Topuria Snaps back at Conor McGregor

It didn’t take long for the video clip to get back to Topuria, who extended an invite to ‘Mystic Mac’ if he ever feels like putting his money where his mouth is.

Pinky toe! Welcome to my home,” Topuria wrote on X. “It’s great seeing you working for us! Come to Madrid and we will see who slaps who. Topuria Knuckles for dinner!!!

Even before Topuria’s second-round destruction of Alexander Volkanovksi, ‘El Matador’ called for a clash with Conor McGregor. Since then, the two have been taking digs at one another whenever the opportunity arises. Unfortunately, the chances of seeing the two actually throw hands inside the Octagon are pretty slim as both fighters gear up for their respective returns.

Topuria is currently rumored to defend his featherweight strap for the first time against current BMF titleholder Max Holloway in September at Noche UFC while McGregor is still waiting to hear back on when his fight with former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler will be rebooked.

Originally McGregor vs. Chandler was to headline UFC 303 on June 29, but the Irishman was forced to bow out due to a broken pinky toe.