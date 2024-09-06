Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – Betting Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway is one of the most anticipated matchups in the UFC featherweight division. Set to take place on October 26, 2024, at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. This bout will be for Topuria’s featherweight championship as the former division king looks to reclaim his throne.

Ilia Topuria

“El Matador” Ilia Topuria is a powerful knockout puncher who is a fan favorite. t 27 years old, he boasts an undefeated record of 15-0 in MMA, with 7 wins in the UFC. The Spanish-Georgian athlete’s fighting style combines strong striking with excellent grappling skills, making him a well-rounded and dangerous opponent.

For a well-rounded experience, make sure to use: Online casino reviews for the best results.

Topuria’s most notable victory came in February 2024 when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title at UFC 298. The Australian Volkanovski was the rival of Holloway who defeated him in three bouts to take the featherweight crown.

Max Holloway

“Blessed” Max Holloway might be the most popular fight among MMA fans right now. The former featherweight champion buries his opponents in an onslaught of punches. He holds the record for the most significant strikes landed in UFC history.

At 32 years old, Max Holloway holds a record of 26-7. The Hawaiian’s career highlights include multiple title defenses as featherweight champion and victories over top fighters like Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar. His most recent and perhaps most impressive win came at UFC 300 in April 2024, where he knocked out Justin Gaethje to claim the BMF title.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

For Topuria, it’s his first title defense and a chance to cement his status as the new king of the featherweight division. For Holloway, it’s an opportunity to reclaim the title he lost to Alexander Volkanovski and prove that he’s still one of the best featherweights in the world.

According to the current odds, Ilia Topuria is listed as a slight betting favorite at -205. This means that a bettor would need to wager $205 to win $100 on Topuria. On the other hand, Max Holloway is the underdog with odds of +175. This implies that a $100 bet on Holloway would yield a $175 profit if he wins.

These odds suggest that while Topuria is favored to retain his title, oddsmakers, and bettors view Max Holloway as a credible threat. The relatively close odds reflect the high-level skills and accomplishments of both fighters. Topuria’s undefeated record and recent knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski likely contribute to his favored status, while Holloway’s extensive championship experience and recent performances keep him well within striking distance in the odds.

UFC 308

The Abu Dhabi fight event will also feature a middleweight showdown between former titleholder Robert Whittaker and the divisive Khamzat Chimaev. Also, towering heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov are booked for a matchup. Plus, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov will look to take a step closer to the top 15 rankings as he meets the Muay Thai striker Armen Petrosyan.

Topuria has knockout power and strong grappling skills, while Holloway is known for his volume striking, excellent cardio, and ability to overwhelm opponents with pressure. The clash of these styles promises to deliver an exciting and potentially fight-of-the-year-worthy matchup.

A volume puncher who holds an incredible UFC record facing an unbeaten knockout power striker. A former champion looking to reclaim his title against the young athlete. All of these factors combine to create an outstanding and highly anticipated matchup in the main event of UFC 308.

It’s worth noting that betting odds can fluctuate as the fight date approaches and more wagers are placed. The current odds indicate a competitive and intriguing matchup that has captured the interest of both fans and bettors alike.