“Fighting in Front of My People Motivates Me” – Rafael Fiziev on UFC Baku’s Historic Energy

Rafael Fiziev prepares to step into the Octagon in Baku, Azerbaijan, for UFC on ABC: Hill vs. Rountree Jr., where he will face Ignacio Bahamondes in the co-main event on June 21, 2025. For Fiziev, this fight holds special meaning as it marks his return to compete in front of his adopted home country’s fans.

Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku

Born in Korday, Kazakhstan, and a former Kyrgyzstani national, Fiziev now represents Azerbaijan, a country he has called home since 2021. Rafael Fiziev spoke about the unique energy surrounding his appearance at UFC Baku. During a UFC pre-fight press conference, he said:

“Oh man, I’m excited, man. Fighting in front of my people, in front of my fans, you know, the people who must have supported me. I’m just so happy to be here and fighting. I got many, many reactions from the fans on the street, going out with teammates, and people coming up for pictures and to talk a little bit. Everybody has this good energy. This motivates me to show a good fight, to push myself more and more smart. It’s like a good motivation for me.”

Rafael Fiziev’s journey in the UFC began in April 2019, when he lost his debut to Magomed Mustafaev by knockout. He rebounded with wins over Alex White and Marc Diakiese, earning Fight of the Night honors against Diakiese. Over time, he has defeated notable opponents such as Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, and former champion Rafael dos Anjos. His fights are often fast-paced, and he has been recognized with several performance and fight bonuses.

Despite recent losses to Justin Gaethje and Mateusz Gamrot, Fiziev remains ranked in the top 15 of the UFC lightweight division. His next bout against Bahamondes is expected to be a striking-focused contest, as both fighters are known for their knockout power and aggressive styles. Fiziev’s background includes early training in Muay Thai at age 11, sparked by being bullied. Rafael Fiziev went on to win national and international Muay Thai tournaments before transitioning to MMA.

He worked as an undercover police officer in Kyrgyzstan before dedicating himself to fighting full-time. Fiziev has trained in Thailand and now splits his time between Kill Cliff FC in Florida and Tiger Muay Thai. He holds a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is recognized for his sharp knees, powerful kicks, and improved wrestling and grappling skills.

Fighting in Baku, Fiziev looks to harness the energy of the crowd and continue his climb in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions.