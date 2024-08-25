Max Holloway promises ‘Amazing’ finish over Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Turning in one of the most exciting finish in the history of the Octagon earlier this year, symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway has urged fans to tune in for a similarly stunning stoppage at UFC 308 later this annum — as he takes on Ilia Topuria for the undisputed featherweight crown.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, is set to return to action in two months time at the end of October, travelling to Abu Dhabi, UAE to take on the unbeaten, Topuria in an undisputed featherweight championship clash.

Last time out, the Hawaiian favorite would land a spectacular buzzer-beating win over then-BMF champion, Justin Gaethje on the main card of UFC 300 back in April — flattening the Arizona native with a huge hook in the pocket, sending him to the canvas face-first.

As for Georgian-Spaniard, Topuria, the undefeated featherweight minted himself as undisputed gold holder back in February, felling common-opponent, Alexander Volkanovski with a vicious second round knockout — handing the Australian his first blemish at the featherweight limit to boot.

Max Holloway promises another spectacle in UFC 308 title fight

And predicting another exciting night of action on ‘Fight Island’ later this year in their UFC 308 headliner, Holloway vowed to land another stunning win, this time taking out Topuria.

“Every fight camp, it’s me versus me,” Max Holloway said on his official YouTube channel. “I got to go out there and I’ll outdo myself in every fight camp, you know?”

Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing, wait till they get to see the outcome of UFC 308, it’s going to be a good one,” Max Holloway continued.

Earlier this month, Topuia issued a similar word of warning to Holloway — claiming the matchup with the ex-champion is tailor-made for his striking expertise.

“If he’s (Max Holloway) going to bring the same energy he brings in the last 10 seconds of every round, when he doest his (point to ground), I’m going to knock him out in the first round,” Ilia Topuria said. “Because in the moment he’s going to stop in the middle and start to exchange and punches with me. I recommend him to use a helmet, because he’s going to need.”

If he does it, even better for me,” Ilia Topuria explained. “Maybe I’m going to point to the ground. Maybe I will do all that because I’m going to feel so comfortable in that fight because I’m telling you, ever time I see him fight I’m like, ‘Everyone is going to be surprised when I knock him out,’ because I see him as luke such an easy matchup for me. If he thinks that I’m not right, prove me wrong. We’re going to be in the same Octagon, October 26. prove me wrong.”