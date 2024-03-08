Michael Venom Page plots title fight with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 299 debut: ‘I’m here to get the bling’

Michael ‘Venom’ Page reveals positive discussions with UFC that led him to sign with the promotion.

During his career, Page has been one of the bigger names outside of the UFC but this weekend he will make his first walk for the promotion. He will take on Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC 299 in Miami, Florida – a big name and a big spot for someone making their debut.

Michael Venom Page plots title win after UFC 299

Spending the majority of his career at Bellator, Michael Venom Page revealed that the UFC had actually reached out before he had officially become a free agent.

“Interestingly enough, their first reach out was kind of a mistake on their part, because it kind of showed their interest,” Michael Venom Page told assembled media ahead of UFC 299. “Basically, when I did my bare-knuckle fight, and I announced I was going my bare-knuckle fight, people reached out, ‘Does that mean he’s a free agent?’ Obviously the UFC reached out like, ‘Is he a free agent?’ So we’re like, oh, somebody’s interested, huh?”

Now 36, Page is entering the tail end of his career and will need to make his time with the promotion count. The Englishman’s sights are set firmly at the top and fully expects to reach the welterweight title.

“I don’t do things just to make up numbers,” Page said. “We’re here for the belt. I’m here to get the bling. Getting to the top is key, which is why I start with somebody the likes of Kevin Holland. It needs to be that type of challenge. I don’t have time to try to build myself up, and I don’t need to. That was a conversation that I had with the UFC. They were equally in agreement with that and I think they’ve shown their intentions by giving me Kevin Holland first.”

According to Page, the UFC appreciate the marketability of the London Shootfighters’ striker and is aligned with his goals.

“The reason I got a fighter of this standard, this level is their intentions align with mine of wanting to be at the top,” Michael Venom Page continued. “I always say the added value I think I bring is I’m very capable of marketing myself without anybody. I’m very good, I’m very aware of how to utilize certain spaces to help market myself, and I think they understand me with a title and my brain, and how to market as well, it’s great for everybody, all parties involved. So definitely, this win will put me up there.”

How far will Michael Venom Page go in the UFC?