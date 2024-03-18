Michael Venom Page eyes Ian Garry clash at UFC Manchester: ‘That would be a fun fight, I guess’

Michael Venom Pages eyes UFC Manchester return fight with Ian Garry would be fun

Off the back of his impressive Octagon at UFC 299 earlier this month, welterweight contender, Michael Venom Page has welcomed the chance to make his sophomore outing in the promotion against the unbeaten, Ian Garry as soon as July – at a UFC Fight Night Manchester card.

Venom Page, a long-time Bellator MMA contender and one-time welterweight title chaser under the banner of the organization, made his long-anticipated UFC debut earlier this month against Kevin Holland.

And extending his unbeaten winning run to two fights, London Shootfighters staple, Venom Page turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the above-mentioned, Holland, which has seen him land at number thirteen in the official UFC welterweight rankings as a result. 

Michael Venom Page eyes UFC Manchester return

Eyeing a summer return to the Octagon, Venom Page namedropped both the above-mentioned Garry, and Brazilian-American contender, Vicente Luque as ideal opponents for a comeback – on a UFC Fight Night Manchester card.

Michael Venom Page UFC 299
“I’m still on holidays, I need to get back and speak to my coaches properly,” Michael Venom Page told CBS Sports reporter, Shakiel Mahjouri. “We have to navigate what we think and speak to the UFC. There’s a big process that goes into it. But, if I could get on July, come out relatively unscathed again and jump in again in September, that would be a very happy year for me.”

“The likes of Ian Garry would be a fun fight, I guess,” Michael Venom Page explained. “Stylistically, the likeliness is it’s going to be quite explosive on the feet. (Vicente) Luque is another good fight. He’s a very explosive guy. A very powerful guy on his feet as well. That’s a good fight.” 

Ian Garry branded championship level fighter ahead of UFC 298 with the right matchups
Currently in the midst of his own rivalry, Garry responded to former interim champion, Colby Covington over the weekend, challenging the outspoken Clovis native to an “I quit” match – with the loser retiring from mixed martial arts.

As for Venom Page, the veteran striker was also on the radar of Covington, who described a clash with the slick kickboxing talent as an “easy paycheck” for him as he targets his own return to the Octagon.

Who wins in a future fight: Michael Venom Page or Ian Garry?

