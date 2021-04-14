Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has this evening released a statement addressing his recent issue with two-time opponent, former lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor amid an alleged failed promise to pledge $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.



Officially booked to headline UFC 264 on July 10. from a 20,000 capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Poirier and McGregor engaged in a Twitter spat on Monday afternoon, with Poirier reacting to a prior fourth-round knockout prediction from McGregor, detailing how the Dubliner had also “predicted” that he would donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation, however, failed to follow through on his pledge.



Detailing how communications between his team and McGregor’s had gone silent following their UFC 256 rematch in January, Poirier publicly shed light on the Straight Blast Gym mainstay’s failure to deliver on his donation promise.



Responding to Poirier, McGregor explained how he would need to see a plan on where or what the donation would be spent toward, fearing that as with many charities, funds tend to go “walking“ — before stunningly claiming that their July 10. trilogy rubber match was now off the cards.



Prior to this morning’s announcement of the headlining showdown in ‘Sin City‘ — McGregor had taken to his official Twitter yesterday evening, asking the community who he should battle with this summer instead of Poirier.



Releasing a statement addressing the donation issue with McGregor this evening, Poirier claimed that he “jumped the gun” and it was his “mistake” to make the issue public.



“1-1 July 10th. we will settle the score!” Poirier wrote. “Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriouMMA (Conor McGregor) but wanted to address this first.“



“I am very professional about my charity as you all know,” Poirier’s statement read. “I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor (McGregor) and my foundation (The Good Fight Foundation) public. My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity & doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in my stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New Goal coming soon, and it is a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision. #fightthegoodfight“

Whilst as of writing, McGregor is yet to respond to Poirier’s statement, the Crumlin native reacted to the official announcement of his trilogy clash with the Louisianan this morning, telling ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani that he’s coming to “rip this game a new asshole” at the summer showdown.



“I signed my bout agreement this morning,” McGregor wrote. “I’m going to rip this game a new asshole (on) July 10th. ‘The Mac’ is back in ‘Sin City’! Full house!“

