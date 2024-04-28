Colby Covington confirms plan to fight at UFC 303, cites ‘Unfinished business’ with Leon Edwards: ‘I broke my foot’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has confirmed plans to make a return to the Octagon this summer – namely at June’s end-of-month UFC 303 event, claiming himself and undisputed titleholder, Leon Edwards still retain “unfinished business”.

Covington, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 296 back in December, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the above-mentioned Edwards in the pair’s heated championship showcase.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Showing off x-ray images of a fractured foot – apparently suffered with the very first kick he threw in the first round of his fight with the Birmingham native, Covington has yet to feature since dropping the defeat – his third in as many undisputed championship fights.

And finding himself heavily linked with a grudge pairing against unbeaten Dublin striker, Ian Garry in the co-main event of UFC 303 in June, Covington has so-far remained silent on recent call outs from the Portmarnock native.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

However, according to the Clovis native, talks are underway with the promotion for him to fight at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor set to headline the card in his long-anticipated return.

Colby Covington confirms plan to fight at UFC 303

And while remaining non-commital on an opponent for his return, Covington – who is never far from controversy amid his outspoken nature, claimed he and arch-rival, Edwards still retained “unfinished business” amid their December pairing.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“I’m gonna fight this summer for sure,” Colby Covington told the Hodge Twins. “Somebody is gonna get fought. They’re trying to figure out the biggest name and the best business we can do for the UFC, so – International Fight Week is their big event in the summer.”

“…You know, I got unfinished business with my last fight,” Colby Covington explained. “Leon Edwards, the guy who has the title right now, you know, I broke my foot in the first five seconds of the fight with a kick – it broke in three different places. That wasn’t me that night. So, whoever I have to go through – I’m gonna have to probably fight someone else to get back to him.”

And whilst Covington remains interested in a rematch against Edwards, the Birmingham native has been tied to a potential re-run with the surging Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester in a welterweight championship return.

Do you think Colby Covington can work his way back to a Leon Edwards rematch?