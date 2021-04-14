Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor III is official.

The promotion announced today that the pair will square off at UFC 264 on July 10 in front of 20,000 fans at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout appeared to be in jeopardy earlier this week when McGregor seemingly called off the fight due to Poirier outing him for refusing to deliver the $500,000 he pledged to The Good Fight Foundation in the build-up to UFC 257.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

Yesterday, he continued to suggest his fight with Poirier was off and even asked fans who he should face instead on July 10.

“Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in?” the Irishman wrote. “McGregor vs. …?“

McGregor knocked out ‘The Diamond’ when they first met at UFC 178. Poirier got his revenge earlier this year when he stopped McGregor inside two rounds at UFC 257 earlier this year.

Who do you think will win the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?