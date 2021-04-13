Appearing to call off his UFC 264 trilogy rubber match on July 10. against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier yesterday, Conor McGregor has this evening questioned the Twitter community as to who he should now fight on July 10. instead.



Involved in a public spat with the Louisana native throughout the majority of yesterday, McGregor had predicted a fourth-round front-kick knockout win over Poirier over the weekend, with the latter responding by claiming that he had also predicted a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation — which he is alleged to have failed to follow through on.



Drawing a response from the Straight Blast Gym mainstay, McGregor claimed that he was still waiting for plans from team Poirier as to what the donation would be used to fund, and how Poirier must be “new to money” — before claiming that his fight with him on July 10. was now off.



Replying to the Dubliner, Poirier simply penned “ok” — along with a brief clip of him knocking McGregor out during their UFC 257 rematch earlier this year in January on ‘Fight Island’.



Despite both parties signing their respective contracts for the July 10. rubber-match, McGregor took to his official Twitter account this afternoon, posing the questions to the community as to who he should meet with on that date instead of Poirier.



“Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in?” McGregor wrote. “ (Conor) McGregor vs. …?“

McGregor and Poirier had both voiced their respective interest in an immediate trilogy rubber match following their UFC 257 rematch at the beginning of the year, with Poirier electing against drawing Michael Chandler for some form of lightweight gold off the back of his first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker.

As a result, Khabib Nurmagomedov officially vacated the lightweight championship amid his October retirement, with Charles Oliveira now drawing Chandler for the vacant crown on May 15. at UFC 262 at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas.

Whilst McGregor has seemingly called for a new opponent on July 10. — Chandler was quick to throw his name into the hat to match with the 32-year-old — noting how he would be available on May 15. and July 10. if the UFC required him. Also detailing his willingness to matchup with McGregor; former interim lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee, who asked both McGregor and UFC president, Dana White to install him into the UFC 264 main event.