Justin Gaethje ruled from future Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 300 loss: ‘He was the biggest threat to us’

Following his spectacular defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 300 earlier this month, any chances that Justin Gaethje will fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight crown in the future have been axed by head coach, Javier Mendez, who admitted the former was likely the biggest “threat” to the Russian’s title reign.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, featured as the first of three ‘championship’ fights at UFC 300 earlier this month, taking on former featherweight kingpin, Holloway in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight.

And en route to a comfortable decision loss to the Hawaiian, Gaethje was flattened with a single second remaining in the fifth round of their UFC 300 clash, resulting in a harrowing buzzer-beating knockout defeat.

As for Makhachev, the current pound-for-pound number one fighter on the promotion’s books, is slated to headline UFC 302 in June in New Jersey, taking on soon-to-be common-foe, Dustin Poirier in an undisputed lightweight title fight.

Justin Gaethje ruled from title fight with Islam Makhachev

And off the back of his defeat, Gaethje – who plans an extended break away from active competition, has been ruled from a fight with Makhachev in the future, by the Russian’s head coach – who admitted the Arizona native was likely going to pose the biggest difficulty to the reign of the American Kickboxing Academy product.

“Yeah to me, the guy – out of all the guys that I thought was stylistically very dangerous, out of all of them, I thought it was Justin Gaethje,” Javier Mendez said on his podcast. “Stylistically, because of his wrestling pedigree, you know. And his striking is really good, [he’s] strong.”

“It’s all apples and oranges, right,” Mendez explained. “Everybody brings a different skillset, so I thought he was the biggest threat for us. And now, he’s probably never going to be in the picture for us, going forward. No need to talk about him as a threat because he’s never going to be there anymore, I don’t think.”

