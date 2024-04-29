Paddy Pimblett scoffs at fight with Bobby Green after UFC 300 call out: ‘He’s got no followers, and he needs me’

Paddy Pimblett has always been a target in the lightweight division, and after UFC 300, a few new faces are calling for a fight with ‘The Baddy’.

Riding a seven-fight win streak, including five UFC victories, Pimblett is still on an upward trajectory. While fans were sorely disappointed in his performance against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, ‘The Baddy’ had a decent bounce-back fight against the wizened legend Tony Ferguson.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Now, as the aftermath of UFC 300 unfolds, new fighters wish to try their luck against Pimblett and maybe even steal his shine. The Baddy’ is hip to this, though, and even explains this on his YouTube channel, where he responded to Bobby Green and Renato Moicano’s callouts from UFC 300.

Paddy Pimblett opens up about UFC 300 callouts and makes his intentions clear

While Paddy Pimblett won’t shy away from a fight with Bobby Green, he did make it pretty clear that he is much more interested in Renato Moicano as an opponent. It does make sense. While electric, Green is at the end of his prime, and a win over him won’t really justify the risk of a potential loss against the man.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Moicano, however, is a different story. While he would surely prove to be a more dangerous opponent, a loss against him wouldn’t look as bad as one at the hands of an aging Bobby Green. So, Pimblett would make his intentions clear in his video and set the stage for what will surely be an exciting fight.

“As you know, UFC 300, everybody wants a slice of ‘The Baddy,’” Paddy Pimblett began (H/T MMA Fighting). “Bobby Green screamed my name on the mic after it. Didn’t surprise me, know what I mean? He might be ranked, but he’s got no followers, and he needs me. Just like everyone else, they want to fight me because they know I’m the boy. Bobby Green’s an option. If Bobby Green wants to fight, I’m there.”

“I’d rather fight my boy, Moicano,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “Where you at, Renato? I don’t even dislike Renato Moicano. I actually like him. He’s a funny guy. He’s a cool dude. So me and him having a fight would be hilarious. The buildup to that fight would be very, very funny. I think it’d be even funnier if me and him done a season of The Ultimate Fighter.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“That’d be six, seven, eight weeks of pure comedy for the fans. So I would — I’d love that, to be honest. And I’d rather go right in at rank 10 rather than beating rank 15.”

Paddy Pimblett would echo this sentiment, concluding that while the Moicano fight intrigues him, his primary focus at this point is fighting upwards and continuing to rise.

“But, next for me is someone, obviously. Hopefully, it’s someone in the top 15,” Pimblett said. “I don’t want to fight down. I want to be trying to fight up, I want to try and get ranked.”

Who would you like to see ‘The Baddy’ face next?