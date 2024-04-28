Islam Makhachev expects ‘Easy’ title fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: ‘I’m ready for your guillotine’

Booked to return at UFC 302 at the beginning of June, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev claims he has the “keys” to turn in an easy victory over incoming foe, former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier in New Jersey.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound ranked fighter on the promotion’s banner, is slated to make his first outing inside the Octagon this summer at UFC 302 in Newark, taking on Poirier in a summer comeback.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

Sidelined since last October, Makhachev most recently retained his lightweight crown with a stunning first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over then-featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s short-notice rematch clash.

Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

As for Poirier, the former interim titleholder co-headlined UFC 299 back in March, rallying to turn in an emphatic second round knockout win over emerging French contender, Benoit Saint Denis – denying the Nimes native another consecutive victory.

Islam Makhachev expects easy fight with Dustin Poirier

And booking a fight with the Lafayette native in his return to active competition, Makhachev – who is reportedly gearing up for both a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan and a projected welterweight move later this year, expects an “easy” bout with Poirier at UFC 302.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Dustin (Poirier) is a legend – he has more experience than anybody in this sport,” Islam Makhachev told TMZ Sports. “But his problem is his style, just one problem this guy have. His weak point is wrestling and the grappling. And I just – I have the key for the easy fight, I think if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy.”

“My style and Khabib (Nurmagomedov’s) style is worst style for Dustin,” Islam Makhachev explained. “People who can take him down and hold him there, always give him problems. And I’m not underestimating Poirier, because you know, this guy’s a legend, he can beat everybody. …Dustin, be ready – and wrestle a lot. I defend my neck, I’m ready for your guillotine, that’s why it’s not happening in our fight.”

Do you think Islam Makhachev is overlooking Dustin Poirier?