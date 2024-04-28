Alex Pereira defends Charles Oliveira after UFC 300 defeat: ‘Nobody knows what he’s going through outside fighting’

Sharing words of encouragement to former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira off the back of his contentious decision defeat at UFC 300 this month, light heavyweight titleholder, Alex Pereira has urged the Brazilian to take some inspiration from his ability to rebound from his KO loss to Israel Adesanya just a year ago.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, featured on the main card of UFC 300 earlier this month alongside Brazilian compatriot, Pereira – himself dropping a controversial split decision defeat to surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Going close with a trio of guillotine choke, armbar, and D’Arce choke submission wins – ultimately to no avail in a decision loss, Sao Paulo finishing star, Oliveira his case for a victory in place of Tsarukyan’s wrestling display in their title-eliminator.

Alex Pereira encourages Charles Oliveira after UFC 300 loss

Vowing to return triumphantly off the back of his narrow decision setback, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific finishing force, was backed and defended by his countryman, Pereira – who urged the ex-lightweight champion to carry on and continue, taking inspiration from his own defeats.

“I’ve been through this,” Alex Pereira told Laerte Viana about Charles Oliveira’s decision loss at UFC 300. “He [Charles Oliveira] has to see if he made a mistake (against Arman Tsarukyan). Sometimes we lose, but not because we made a mistake. He has to see if there will be changes, do something different.”

“Nobody knows what he’s going through outside the world of fighting, too,” Pereira said of Charles Oliveira. “The important thing is for him to know if there is something to correct and try to fix it somehow.”

Insisting the lion inside of him is “still hungry” despite his decision blemish to Tsarukyan, Oliveira weighed up his options including rematches against fellow card features, Justin Gaethje – and more particularly, Max Holloway, suggesting a future BMF championship rematch with the Hawaiian off the back of his emphatic victory.

