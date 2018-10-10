Dustin Poirier Out Of UFC 230 Fight With Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has been forced out of the biggest fight of his career.

News unfortunately broke tonight from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tonight that Poirier has been forced out of his UFC 230 co-main with Nate Diaz on November 3 from Madison Square Garden. Poirier suffered an undisclosed injury. The card fortunately has a packed lineup of high-profile bouts. It’s unknown which will serve as the new co-headliner.

The news is devastating to the No. 3-ranked ‘Diamond’s’ career trajectory. He has won three straight fights and eight out of his last 10. Poirier most recently most recently finished Eddie Alvarez at July’s UFC on FOX 30.

He was set to welcome Diaz back to the Octagon. The fan favorite Stockton slugger has been out of action since a decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in 2016. It is unknown if Diaz will remain on the card.

Poirier’s withdrawal also comes on the same night that UFC 230 got its Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis main event. The card was set to be headlined by a women’s flyweight fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks. That fight fell apart in favor of a Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk flyweight title bout at December 8’s UFC 231.

Here is how the card looks as of now:

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Nate Diaz vs. TBA

Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold

Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Jack Marshman vs. Karl Roberson

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh