Breaking: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Set For UFC 230

UFC 230 finally has its’ “real” main event. Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis is official.

Following a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto last night, news was confirmed that Cormier will meet Lewis for the heavyweight title in the main event of the November 3 event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Dana White revealed the booking per Okamoto today:

BREAKING: Per Dana White, "the fight is done" between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

The news comes as a significant surprise. After all, UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Cormier was supposed to fight Brock Lesnar in early 2019. He famously won the belt by knocking out former champion Stipe Miocic at July’s UFC 226.

Cormier recently discussed the UFC’s desire for him to vacate the light heavyweight title. This should expedite the process. Jon Jones will be returning soon. Jones could face Alexander Gustafsson for the 205-pound title. It’s hard to imagine Cormier ever cutting back down to 205 after fighting Lewis and presumably, Lesnar next year.

He’ll have to get past “The Black Beast” first, however.

Lewis is coming off of a thrilling come-from-behind knockout over previous No. 2-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov at last weekend’s UFC 229. The hulking heavyweight has won his last three fights and nine of his last 10.

He could throw a serious wrench in the UFC’s plans if he does somehow manage to defeat Cormier. UFC 230 was originally scheduled to feature a Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks women’s flyweight title fight in the main event. Nate Diaz will make his long-awaited return against Dustin Poirier on the card as well.

So UFC 230 finally has a main event fitting for New York City. Can Lewis shock the world by toppling the double champ?