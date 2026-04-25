Rafa García Outlasts Alexander Hernandez in Electrifying Battle – UFC Vegas 116 Highlights

Rafa García delivered a dominant showing against Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 116.

While much of the opening round was contested on the feet, García appeared to steal the stanza after shooting in for a high-crotch takedown and effectively slamming his opponent to the mat.

Following a competitive first, both fighters went back to their stools with blood streaming from their face. Of course, that didn’t stop both fighters from throwing heavy leather in the second. However, it was García who appeared to gain the upper hand in the latter half of the round.

Putting Hernandez on his back foot, García busted up his opponent’s nose and nearly secured another takedown just before the bell.

Likely down two rounds, Hernandez came out aggressively in the third, but García was quick to stifle his offense, tying up Hernandez against the fence and momentarily taking his opponent down. Hernandez separated with just over a minute to go in the fight, but he was unable to find the knockout shot he desperately needed.

That sent us to the scorecards where García would walk away with his seventh career win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Rafa García def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Rafa García vs. Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 116:

Wow esa vuelta ‼️ Rafa García derriba a Hernández con una vuelta en el aire 👀#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/cBIBYWR9pX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Ey ey‼️ Se calientan al final del segundo round 🔥 #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/dqFydAKolZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

🤯 Wooow qué forma de cerrar el tercer round ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ocKFYvpvvE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026