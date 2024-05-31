Dustin Poirier tipped to become lightweight GOAT with title win at UFC 302: ‘Arguments can be made’

ByRoss Markey
Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has been tipped as a surefire contender for the moniker as the greatest lightweight of all-time with a victory over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 this weekend – with Aljamain Sterling pointing to the Lafayette veteran’s strength of schedule.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight contender and a former interim gold holder in the division, returns this weekend at UFC 302 in a massive title fight headliner against pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev.

With or without undisputed status Dustin Poirier will retiree legend
Mandatory Credit: MMA Junkie

Twice failing in prior attempts to mint himself as the undisputed lightweight kingpin, Poirier was submitted in third round rear-naked choke losses to first, Khabib Nurmagomedov – who corners Makhachev in New Jersey, before a 2021 defeat against Charles Oliveira.

Hoping to strike it third time lucky at UFC 302 tomorrow at the Prudential Center, Poirier most recently turned in a stunning second round knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis, halting the Frenchman’s meteoric rise through the weight class.

Poirier UFC 302

Dustin Poirier touted as potential GOAT with win at UFC 302

And closing as a significant betting underdog to topple Makhachev tomorrow in Newark – if he can do so, Poirier would be a massive contender to earn lightweight GOAT status, according to ex-bantamweight best, Sterling.

Islam Makhachev vows to sleep Dustin Poirier at heated UFC 302 press conference listen to your coaches and box with me
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“You know, arguments can be made,” Aljamain Sterling said of Dustin Poirier’s status as lightweight GOAT with a victory at UFC 302. “This is my metric, the record is one thing but something about strength of schedule, to me as a competitor, it matters and who you’ve beaten…”

Yeah, you could say, ‘Never lost a round or never seen your own blood’ – those things are important, but stength of schedule,” Sterling explained. 

Over the course of his storied career, Poirier has racked up a list of formidable names at the lightweight limit, defeating the likes of Bobby Green, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and twice toppled former two-division champion, Conor McGregor.

Who do you think wins this weekend at UFC 302: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

