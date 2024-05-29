Khabib Nurmagomedov set to corner Islam Makhachev for UFC 302 fight in New Jersey: ‘The Eagle has landed’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return to corner duties this weekend at UFC 302, coaching current division titleholder and close friend, Islam Makhachev for his title fight defense against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee under the banner of the promotion, had called time on his coaching career since the above-mentioned, Makhachev won gold in a title fight victory against Charles Oliveira back in 2022.

In the time since, Nurmagomedov, who himself ended his career in combat sports off the back of a lightweight title unification win over Justin Gaethje four years ago – decided against coaching Makhachev in the corner for his pair of clashes with Alexander Volkanovski last year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov set to corner at UFC 302

However, featuring prominently in the wings of the Russian star for his camp to take on Poirier at UFC 302, Nurmagomedov is officially set to serve as a cornerman for Makhachev this weekend at the Prudential Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“News – [The] Eagle is landed in Jersey City,” Islam Makhachev said of Khabib Nurmagomedov on the UFC’s official X account. “He’s gonna be in my corner. Honestly, I’m very happy because he’s one of the best corner [men], coach, brother, [and] friend. That’s it.”

Guiding the above-mentioned, Makhachev to his lightweight title coronation against Sao Paulo native, Oliveira, Nurmagomedov provided his prediction for this weekend’s clash with Poirier – claiming a submission win inside two rounds was on the cards.

“Many people underestimate Dustin Poirier,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “I personally fought him, spent three and over 10 minutes with him, and I have a good sense of his strengths and weaknesses. We are working hard on these aspects.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Dustin Poirier is very experienced; he’s been in many battles already,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “Yes, he has lost, but he also has many victories in the UFC, more than 22 or 23 wins. Using our slang, he is a seasoned warrior. You can’t take him lightly. We have great respect for Dustin, but on June 1. he is our opponent. We have a clearly developed plan for the fight, and I believe Islam (Makhachev) will follow it. I really hope that Islam will finish him off in the second or third round.”

