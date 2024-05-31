Official – Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier successfully make weight as UFC 302 title fight becomes proper

Tomorrow’s UFC 302 headliner between Islam Makhachev, and Dustin Poirier is now official – with the championship pair successfully making title limit weight for their heated grudge match in Newark.

Makhachev, the incumbent undisputed lightweight champion, is slated to return tomorrow night in New Jersey, headlining UFC 302 in a title defense against former interim gold holder, Poirier.

Sidelined since October of last year, Russian star, Makhachev most recently turned in a dominant first round win over then-featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski, in the form of a blistering high-kick knockout win.

As for Poirier, the current number four ranked contender will look to snap a two-fight winless run in undisputed title fights at 155lbs, succumbing to submission stoppage losses against both Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Charles Oliveira, respectively.

Last time out, however, Poirier – who has been surrounded by talk of a potential retirement regardless of result against Islam Makhachev in ‘The Garden State’ – wound back the clock with a stunning second round knockout win over the streaking, Benoit Saint Denis back in March.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier make weight for UFC 302

And both tipping the scales today at the early morning weigh-ins in Newark, undisputed champion, Makhachev came in at 155lbs for his defense – with Poirier matching the American Kickboxing Academy staple, himself coming in at 155lbs on championship weight for the anticipated showcase.

Sharing the stage during yesterday’s pre-fight press conference, Makhachev and Poirier squabbled during respective questioning, with the pair offering their own predictions for the action at UFC 302.

Vowing to either knock out or choke out Poirier this weekend at the Prudential Center, Makhachev was urged to stand and show off his boxing by the Lafayette native, who himself claimed the champion would be put to “sleep” at UFC 302.

Engaging in a tense and taut face-off with play-by-play lead Jon Anik onlooking, Makhachev and Poirier got within earshot of each other, with the former calling the titleholder a “motherf*cker” – much to the disgust of the Makhachkala native, who urged him to refrain from using profanity as security officials corralled the duo.

