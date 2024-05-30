Dustin Poirier vows to ‘Sleep’ Islam Makhachev during heated UFC 302 presser: ‘Listen to your coaches and box with me’

Appearing at tonight’s official pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 302, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier most definitely entered with a chip on his shoulder before his fight with Islam Makhachev, vowing to “sleep” the Russian in their championship clash this weekend.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight gold holder and the current number four ranked divisional contender, returns this weekend at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, attempting to land the undisputed lightweight crown at the third time of trying in a showdown with Makhachev.

Landing an impressive knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis back in March at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier vowed to “sleep” Makhachev this weekend in Newark, encouraging the Russian to believe the apparent hype regarding his striking prowess and throw down with him.

Himself sidelined since October of last year, Makhachev most recently turned in his own spectacular win at UFC 294 against former champion, Alexander Volkanovski, finishing the Australian with a blistering opening round high-kick knockout.

And sharing the stage with middleweight talents, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa – who take co-main event honors in a five round clash in New Jersey, Poirier and Makhachev who have engaged in a rather heated pre-fight back-and-forth, immediately exchanged words during respective questioning.

Urging the American Kickboxing Academy staple to stand and trade with him if he is under the impression he can hang with him on the feet, with Makhachev claiming he would either knock him out, or either put him to sleep via submission.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev separated during heated UFC 302 presser

Accepting that the pairing would likely fail to meet the 25 minute limit this weekend in their UFC 302 headliner, Poirier held a hugely intense face-off with Makhachev during their staredown, with the duo exchanging verbals, and appearing to almost get physical at one point.

This face off between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier went long and oh my goodness it was incredible. pic.twitter.com/ESIgmOxqUd — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 30, 2024

Appearing to take umbrage with use of expletives from Poirier during their staredown, Makhachev closed the distance on the Lafayette striker, urging him from refrain from swearing, with Poirier doubling down – resulting in the pair being corralled by Octagon officials.

