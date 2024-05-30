Dustin Poirier picks ‘Matador’ Conor McGregor to finish Michael Chandler at UFC 303: ‘He’s gonna stop this guy’

Ahead of his own return at UFC 302 this weekend, Dustin Poirier is picking his former-foe, Conor McGregor to topple another prior opponent, Michael Chandler at UFC 303 at the end of next month, claiming the latter has an ability to find himself in needless trouble through his foot work.

Poirier, a former interim champion at the lightweight limit, returns this weekend at UFC 302, attempting to strike undisputed gold at the third time of trying, as he takes on pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

And fighting McGregor three times during their distinct Octagon rivalry, Poirier handed the Dubliner a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss back in 2021, with McGregor fracturing his left tibia and fibula in their trilogy rubber match at UFC 264.

And in November of the following year, Lafayette fan-favorite, Poirier ended the surge of the previously mentioned, Chandler – snatching a third round rear-naked choke submission win in their UFC 281 clash in Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor backed to KO Michael Chandler by Dustin Poirier

Offering his pre-fight analysis of McGregor’s return to welterweight against Chandler next month at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Poirier claimed the Dubliner should find enough success against the ex-Bellator MMA star to land a finish, claiming Chandler needlessly puts himself in danger.

“Both of these guys’ last fight was me,” Dustin Poirier told First Take during a recent interview. “(Michael) Chandler has had a little bit of a layoff [since] we fought. From my experience being in there with him and just knowing the sport, if Conor (McGregor) is anywhere similar to where he was before the injury with his timing, with his accuracy, the stylistic matchup up with Michael Chandler? I think (McGregor) clips him.”

“Chandler covers too much distance not properly, not the best footwork, lunging in with shots, and that’s how you get countered,” Poirier explained. “That’s how – if Conor’s the matador, and has the same timing and pop that he had before the injury, Conor’s gonna stop this guy.”

