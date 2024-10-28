Fight Breakdown: Dustin Poirier Spills the Secrets to Charles Oliveira’s Victory Over Michael Chandler at UFC 309

Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is set to rematch Michael Chandler at UFC 309, and mutual opponent ‘The Diamond’ Dustin Poirier has offered his thoughts on the upcoming fight booked for November 17 live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA.

Dustin Poirier on Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are both aggressive action-packed fighters, each is aggressive with heavy strikes and mixes groundwork into their games. Iron’ Michael Chandler comes from a wrestling background and was a former Bellator world champion. Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert who has developed a dangerous Muay Thai game.

Chandler and Oliveira first met in 2021 with the vacant lightweight world title on the line. It was a back-and-forth war, but ultimately, the Brazilian got his hand raised with a second-round TKO.

Perennial contender Dustin Poirier has faced both men, with a win over Chandler and a loss to Oliveira. Speaking recently, ‘The Diamond’ offered his thoughts on the UFC 309 lightweight matchup. He said:

“I think it’s a fun matchup. But I think if Charles Oliveira goes into this fight with the same mindset he had when I fought him or the first time Chandler fought him, I think he’s gonna get the win. Obviously, Chandler is very explosive, an incredible athlete, and can hurt and put away Charles. But, I just think Charles is going to be better everywhere, on the feet and on the ground.”

UFC 309

Given the track record of both men, the UFC 309 lightweight showdown could be a fight-of-the-year contender. Charles Oliveira is looking to take one step closer to reclaiming his crown, while Chandler is looking to keep busy while waiting on his previously booked match against Conor Mcgregor. Dustin Poirier currently has no upcoming fight scheduled, but recently said that he has one more fight in him before retiring.