Michael Chandler Strives to “Keep Taking Chances” Ahead of Charles Oliveira Rematch

UFC star Michael Chandler has made it clear that he will continue to take chances as he prepares for an upcoming rematch with Charles Oliveira.

As we know, Michael Chandler has spent the last few years waiting for a chance to fight the great Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, despite being booked to fight at UFC 303 following a season of The Ultimate Fighter, the bout never came to fruition.

Now, he’s decided to stop waiting and will instead move on to pastures new. Chandler looks set to take part in a rematch with Charles Oliveira, years on from their first encounter that led to ‘Do Bronx’ capturing his first UFC lightweight championship.

For Michael Chandler, it serves as an opportunity to prove that he can still compete at the elite level. There’s a lot on the line for him here and if he wins, it could open up the door to either a title opportunity or perhaps a rearranged showdown with McGregor.

In a recent post on social media, the American took some time to reflect on his journey so far – as well as where he’s heading.

#walkonwisdom – There is no shame in failing while daring greatly. Because those in the arena know it was all for the greater good of the longer journey; the marathon of high achievement. Keep striving. Keep taking chances.

Walk On.

See you at the top! pic.twitter.com/lfVHfyH9r9 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 17, 2024

Michael Chandler looks to the future

Michael Chandler refuses to back down from a challenge and he always strives to put on all-action affairs – especially during his UFC run.

At this moment in time, it’s not clear as to just how far he can take this latest run. What we do know, though, is that he’ll go in there against Oliveira and try to put on the Fight of the Night, if not Fight of the Year.