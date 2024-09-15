UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in New York on Saturday 16th November 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Date : Sat, Nov. 16, 2024

: Sat, Nov. 16, 2024 Location : Madison Square Garden, New York.

: Madison Square Garden, New York. Broadcast : Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 1 a.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Full fight card

Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: Heavyweight Main Event Title Fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler: Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig: Middleweight

Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders: Middleweight

Early Prelims

TBC

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Tale of the Tape

Name: Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Country: United States United States Age: 37 42 Height: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) Weight: 248 lb (112 kg; 17 st 10 lb) 234 lb (106 kg; 16 st 10 lb) Reach: 84+1⁄ 2 in (215 cm) 80 in (203 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocicy takes place on Saturday, November 16th, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 1 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Jon Jones: -400 Favorite

Stipe Miocic: +300 underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near New York or plan to attend UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. at Madison Square Garden tickets will be available here.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 309 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is UFC Fight Night: Macau on the 23rd November 2024 at Galaxy Arena, Cotai, Macau.