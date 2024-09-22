Charles Oliveira Contemplates Another Title Shot Or Conor McGregor Clash

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will have many options with a win in his upcoming return at UFC 309.

Oliveira will face former rival Michael Chandler in the UFC 309 co-main event on November 16th in New York City. He returns to the Octagon after a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Oliveira remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars after a memorable previous reign as the UFC lightweight champion. He’s looking to regain the throne after the loss to Tsarukyan and withdraw from a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira has had McGregor in his sights for three years, stemming from McGregor’s 2021 return fights against Dustin Poirier. McGregor snapped his leg against Poirier at UFC 264, all but axing a potential ‘red panty night’ for Oliveira.

But, as McGregor targets his UFC return for 2025, Oliveira remains in the mix for his return opponent. A win over Chandler at UFC 309 could potentially steal the McGregor fight from Chandler.

Oliveira remains transfixed on another lightweight title shot. If the UFC offers him both options after UFC 309, he wants to have a guaranteed title shot with a win over McGregor.

Charles Oliveira focused on title, not Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira picked the title over a McGregor fight.

“Am I next in line if I beat McGregor? If that’s the plan, then I’m 100 percent in. But if you say, ‘No, you have to choose one of the two,’ I’m definitely going for the title,” Oliveira said. “If I have the opportunity to fight Conor and we make a lot of money, because he sells a lot and so do I — and we would definitely brow the roofs off with this pay-per-view —, not to mention the money off the purse, and I’m still next for the belt, I would definitely do it. Why not? “(My managers Diego Lima and Jorge Patino) know what my plan is. I want the fights that take me to the belt,” Oliveira continued. “I’ve been posting a lot these days, ‘Waiting for the boss to call,’ and the UFC definitely sees that. Diego and ‘Macaco’ came with the Chandler fight, and I’m definitely much closer to the title with a win over Chandler. I’ll just stay focused now. Chandler is super tough and deserves all the respect. He knows how much I respect and care for him, so it’s definitely going to be a great fight.” (h/t MMANews)

Oliveira remains focused on Chandler, but McGregor’s shadow undoubtedly will be cast over the upcoming matchup. A win over Chandler could be enough for Oliveira to clinch a McGregor booking.