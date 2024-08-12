Dricus du Plessis Stats: UFC 305 Champion Breakdown

Ahead of UFC 305, let’s take a look at some Dricus du Plessis Stats. The UFC world champion has made a splash in the world of MMA with his impressive win streak cutting through the middleweight division. This weekend, the South African athlete will look to defend his crown against the former middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis Stats

Before making his debut in the UFC, Dricus du Plessis had earned titles in EFC and KSW. Once he started his run through the middleweight division, the South African-born fighter was able to defeat notable opponents such as Derek Brunson, Darren Till, and Robert Whittaker, before capturing the title against Sean Strickland. He competed in Judo and Wrestling when he was young and would add K-1 Kickboxing later to his repertoire.

Dricus du Plessis Stats: He has a significant strike rate of 6.49 per minute with a striking accuracy of 50%. Defensively, he absorbs 4.77 significant strikes per minute while maintaining a significant strike defense rate of 55%. In fact, among all middleweights in UFC history, Dricus Du Plessis holds the record for most significant strikes landed per minute.

In terms of grappling, which is his base, Du Plessis averages 3.00 takedowns per 15 minutes with a takedown accuracy of 51%. However, his takedown defense stands at 40%. Additionally, he attempts an average of 0.8 submissions per 15 minutes, showcasing his capability to threaten opponents with submission holds.

Dricus du Plessis Height and Reach

The 30-year-old Dricus Du Plessis is a switch fighter, he will rotate between southpaw and orthodox stances. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 185 pounds. That is 1.83 m and 84 kg. More Dricus du Plessis Stats, he has a reach of 76 inches, 193 cm.

Dricus du Plessis Record

Overall in MMA, ‘Stillknocks‘ Dricus du Plessis’ Record is 21-2-0, meaning 21 victories with 2 losses and no draws. In the UFC, he has a perfect record of 7-0. He tends to finish his fight as only two of his wins have gone to decision, while 9 were won by knockout and 10 were won via submission.

More Dricus du Plessis Stats:

Where is Dricus Du Plessis from?

Dricus Du Plessis is from South Africa. He was born in Welkom, Orange Free State, South Africa. Today he lives in Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa.

How Old is Dricus Du Plessis?

Thirty years old.

At UFC 305, upcoming on Saturday, Dricus du Plessis will look to defend his UFC middleweight world title against the Nigerian-Kiwi sharpshooter Israel Adesanya.