Israel Adesanya Trains with BJJ Legend Demian Maia for UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is training with former UFC title challenger and BJJ legend Demian Maia ahead of his UFC 305 title fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

Adesanya is looking to reclaim his middleweight title next Saturday against Du Plessis in a highly-anticipated bout. The two have a massive rivalry and ahead of the fight, Adesanya shared some training footage of him working with Maia.

It is interesting that Adesanya is working with Maia ahead of his title fight against Du Plessis, as many expect this to be a striking fight. But, perhaps, Adesanya thinks the South African will try to wrestle him so he was getting advice from Maia.

Maia fought in the UFC from 2007 until 2021 and went 22-11 in the promotion. He had fought for the UFC’s middleweight and welterweight titles and is one of the best grapplers to compete in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya plans to take Dricus Du Plessis’ head off

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis is a grudge match and ‘The Last Stylebender’ is confident he will not only win the fight, but vows to finish Du Plessis.

“You said I’m looking to be the first three-time UFC middleweight champion. I’m not looking to do that. I’m looking to take his head off,” Adesanya said on ‘The Rock‘ (via SI). “That’s all I’m looking to do. I’m going after him, and this is not wolf tickets. I feel different. So, I just wanna go in there, and I have nothing to lose. That keeps me free. I’ve already been the champion once.”

Adesanya says he has something to prove against Du Plessis and plans to make him pay for what he has said in the past.

Israel Adesanya hasn’t fought since last September when he suffered a stunning decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title.