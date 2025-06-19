Kamaru Usman reignites talk of possible Dricus du Plessis superfight

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has once again made it clear that he is interested in a superfight against Dricus du Plessis.

One thing we know for sure about Kamaru Usman is that he’ll fight just about anyone. He is willing to take on the biggest and best challenges that come his way, and he proved that by defeating Joaquin Buckley last weekend. Now, though, he has his sights set on another title run.

While that is likely to be at welterweight, Kamaru Usman certainly isn’t afraid to make the jump up to the middleweight division. Right now, the current champion is Dricus du Plessis, who he has said a few things about in the past.

In a recent interview, Kamaru Usman went into more detail about that fight potentially happening one day.

Kamaru Usman shows interest in Dricus du Plessis superfight

“After getting the belt, they asked and they waited years for me to go up and get the middleweight strap, and why not?” Usman told TMZ Sports. “I will relinquish that if Dricus Du Plessis is still the champion: an all-African card. Africa vs. Africa, first card in Africa. UFC is close to getting that done.

“South Africa vs. Nigeria: It’s a rivalry that’s been built forever, a sports rivalry. I think that’s another blockbuster, and I think those are two mega-events that you’re going to remember for generations. Manifestation is very, very powerful. If things start to fall in line, I think we’re going to see a pretty interesting next 18 months.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Dricus du Plessis has his hands full in the form of Khamzat Chimaev, who he will face later this year. While that’s his focus for the time being, there’s every chance that this fight could become a reality at some point down the road.