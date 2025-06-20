Top UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley, who recently took a loss against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC on ESPN: Usman vs. Buckley. However, once he caught wind of Israel Adesanya celebrating his loss and admitting his distaste for Buckley. The Missouri native would go off on the former middleweight champion in a fiery rant on his podcast.

Joaquin Buckley goes OFF on Israel Adesanya 😳



"I don't know why you on my d*ck anyway… You ain't a real fighter, you wanna be a lil pretty boy.



I would give you a sample but I don't like boy p*ssy." 🤨😭



🎥 @Newmansa94 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/744S6RxHBP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 19, 2025

Joaquin Buckley called out the former champion for his previous controversies, including his claims to be of Chinese descent and a racial dispute with current UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. To which Buckley mocked Adesanya for looking bad in that situation.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Joaquin Buckley prepares to face Colby Covington in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joaquin Buckley is not deterred by defeat.

The Missouri native is not shaken up by his defeat at the hands of one of the greatest welterweights of all time, who, despite being old in the division, still has the chops to make a run for the title. Despite this, Buckley’s bravado has not wavered, as he is still willing to make call-outs, despite not always coming out on top. However, this mindset is what sets Buckley apart, as he remains a threat in the welterweight division.