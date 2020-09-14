Donald Trump held a presidential campaign event in Nevada and amongst the big crowd were several UFC personalities. This included, UFC President Dana White and a handful of his fighters were in attendance to show support for the US President. The group included UFC Lightweight Interim Champion Justin Gaethje, former double-champ Henry Cejudo and long-time Trump fan Colby Covington.

Trump showed the highest praise to White in front of the large crowd, calling him “so smart, so tough, so cunning,” as well as boasting about how he helped the UFC in its early days.

“I gave (Dana White) a place a long time ago,” Trump said about letting UFC use his venue. “All I know, is just like we have outside, we had lines. I was like ‘what the hell is going on here, Dana? This place is packed!’ We were packed, we had thousands of people.

“I was so nice, I said ‘let’s do it again, Dana.’ We did it again, and again, and again, and it became the UFC. And he sold it, and had a big chunk of it, and he got four billion dollars — what he sold it, four billion! That’s not too bad, Dana!

“He’s an incredible guy, and he also loves his fighters. He wants to take care of his fighters, and he brought some of them, among the best.”

Trump mentions Dana White at his event. pic.twitter.com/kq2X7pT898 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 14, 2020

Trump also made sure to give praise to the fighters present during his speech by saying they have “a lot of muscles” and “a lot of genius.”

Trump mentions Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje at his event. pic.twitter.com/3KMeo4K8Ca — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 14, 2020

Trump mentions Colby Covington at his event. pic.twitter.com/JKbxbSI9Rm — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 14, 2020

Cejudo and Gaethje happily took photos and videos of themselves sitting next to White from the front row of the campaign event. In these social media videos, the former two-division champion Cejudo was loud and proud with his support as he repeatedly exclaimed “Trump Nation” whilst sat next to Gaethje and their manager Ali Abdelaziz.

“Trump nation in the house!” -Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje and Dana White proudly show support at Donald Trump’s event. pic.twitter.com/rZF1LvAdFM — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) September 14, 2020

White and the UFC’s vocal support for Trump’s re-election hasn’t gone unnoticed. Subsequently, the US President returned the favour by praising the organisation to his masses and promoting the UFC’s upcoming events.

Trump put his weight behind the upcoming title bout between Gaethje and the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. To his supporters, Trump declared it “a tremendous fight coming up against the number one rated pound-for-pound fighter” and that “we’re going to be watching. It’s right before the election, but we’re going to be watching it, okay? I’ll be watching. You better believe it. It’s going to be an incredible fight.”

The President stepped in front of the camera to shoot a backstage video with Covington to promote the upcoming Coving fight with Tyron Woodley this weekend.

The #POTUS @realDonaldTrump will be tuned into @ESPN to watch me at #UFCVegas11 this Saturday night how about you snowflakes? pic.twitter.com/QB2z68McFa — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 14, 2020

What do you think about the UFC supporting Donald Trump?