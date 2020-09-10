Henry Cejudo wants the world to know C4.

When Cejudo retired from MMA in May following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz, Cejudo was known as “Triple C” for being a two-weight UFC champion and an Olympic gold medallist. Now, however, he wants to be known as C4 and become a three-weight UFC champion as he has been calling out Alexander Volkanovski.

Dear @danawhite a beg you to allow me to introduce myself to the world as C4! #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/hKokjxvzV9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 10, 2020

“Dear @danawhite a beg you to allow me to introduce myself to the world as C4! #bendtheknee,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo has been calling out Alexander Volkanovski for quite some time now. He has called him an overgrown midget. However, Triple C did retire after his win over Cruz and did leave the USADA testing pool. Although he announced his retirement many people thought he would return and has made it clear he will only comeback to fight Volkanovski.

“I’ve done everything in MMA,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports.

“I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back — that would really wake me up in the morning. Other than [boxer] Ryan Garcia, it would be Alexander Volkanovski. That overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee. He’s already halfway there.”

“I want to be different,” Cejudo said. “There’s a lot of champ champs. Obviously there’s only one Triple C — there’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champion of the world. It’s just to cement it and go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.”

Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski would be a massive fight as it would be the first time someone can become a three-weight world champion. Yet, as of right now, there has been no interest from the UFC’s side in making that fight. So, Cejudo is still retired as of right now.

Would you want to see Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski?