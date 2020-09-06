Current interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje has been revealed for years for his ability to take quite a stiff shot, and continue walking forward – and more often than not score a finish win of his own.

Already in the UFC, we’ve seen Gaethje survive some worrying damage, to rally and find himself on the winning side of the equation. Even in his Octagon debut, the Arizonian survived a quick counter from perennial lightweight contender, Michael ‘The Menace’ Johnson to score his own knockout win in the second frame.

Even when he’s found himself on the wrong side of knockouts opposite former world champions, Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier – Gaethje managed to withstand massive punishment before he was eventually finished on the feet.

Currently preparing for a lightweight title unification meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 on October 25th. – Gaethje displayed that incredible chin once more in a recent video clip of a sparring session, in which he’s caught with a close switch head kick – walking through it relatively unfazed.

Earning his crack at the undefeated Khabib as well as the interim 155-pound crown, Gaethje took out division mainstay, and the similarly durable force, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson at UFC 249 in May. Bringing his newly minted composed approach to the forefront yet again, Gaethje survived an early uppercut counter from Ferguson which wobbled him – to score an eventual stoppage on the feet in the fifth-round via strikes.

The October outing will also mark an Octagon return for Khabib, who’s yet to feature since the recent passing of his father and head trainer, Aldulmanap earlier this year. The Dagestani sambo specialist last featured at UFC 242 in September of last year – unifying the titles on that occasion again with a third-round rear-naked choke win over the above noted, Poirier.

Scheduled to take headlining honours at UFC 254 – Khabib and Gaethje will battle for lightweight supremacy, ahead of a tentatively targeted potential lightweight title eliminator between the previously mentioned former interim titleholders, Ferguson and Poirier.