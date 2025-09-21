“Do You Want Fame? Do Something Else,” Charles Oliveira Snaps at Would-Be Replacements

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has called out fellow fighters for publicly volunteering to replace Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio but then declining when officially contacted by the promotion. Oliveira delivered his frustration in a blunt Instagram video following news that his October 11 main event opponent withdrew due to injury.

“Everybody knows my UFC Rio fight is off, but don’t fall for the talk of these guys out there saying ‘I’m here, I’ll go,’ because the UFC is calling and they’re all saying, ‘Oh, there’s not enough time to make weight. Oh, I can’t,'” Oliveira stated. The Brazilian fighter accused several contenders of posting false bravado on social media while making excuses when the UFC reaches out directly.

The Fiziev Withdrawal and Replacement Hunt

Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the main event at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro after suffering an undisclosed training injury. The withdrawal leaves Oliveira without an opponent for his first fight in Brazil since March 2020, marking a significant disappointment for the former champion who holds the record for most finishes and submissions in UFC history.

The UFC has reportedly committed to keeping Charles Oliveira on the card and will “make mountains move” to find a suitable replacement. The promotion’s matchmakers face the challenge of securing a top-level opponent on short notice for one of their biggest draws.

Potential Replacements and Public Interest

Several fighters initially expressed interest in stepping up for the high-profile opportunity. Mateusz Gamrot, ranked eighth in the lightweight division, was among the first to volunteer via social media, posting “I’m ready and hungry to jump in!! Come on UFC.” The Polish fighter was subsequently spotted at an airport traveling to the United States, fueling speculation about his involvement.

Renato Moicano, ranked 11th, also indicated interest with cryptic social media posts featuring wide-eyed emojis. The Brazilian fighter represents an appealing option for the UFC Rio card, offering an all-Brazilian main event that could generate significant local interest.

However, Benoit Saint-Denis, initially considered a frontrunner by fans, officially declined through his management team. His manager Guillaume Peltier stated on Instagram that “we respect Oliveira far too much to take it that way. This kind of fight needs preparation.”

Charles Oliveira’s Frustration with Fighter Behavior

Oliveira expressed particular frustration with what he perceives as dishonest self-promotion from potential opponents. “I saw one saying this, another saying that. But when the UFC calls, what do they say? ‘Oh, I can’t. I got a belly ache. I broke a finger. I hurt my hand.’ Enough with that. It’s not a good look,” he said.

The 35-year-old emphasized his commitment to fighting at the event despite the setbacks. “I want to fight at UFC Rio, I asked for this fight. My opponent got hurt, then 10 guys show up saying they would fight. So far, every time the UFC calls ‘Let’s fight?’ they say ‘I can’t.’ So stop with that because it’s not a good look”.

UFC Rio has faced additional complications beyond the main event cancellation. The card lost another significant bout when Randy Brown withdrew from his scheduled welterweight contest against Gabriel Bonfim. These multiple withdrawals have put additional pressure on UFC matchmakers to rebuild the event just weeks before October 11.

Oliveira’s Current Position

Oliveira currently holds a professional record of 35-11-0. The former champion is coming off a devastating first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June, where he competed for the vacant lightweight championship. He ranks fourth in the current UFC lightweight division behind champion Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan, and Max Holloway.

The Brazilian fighter’s return to his home country carries significant promotional value for the UFC, making the search for a replacement opponent a priority for the organization. His record-breaking career includes 21 submission victories and 10 knockout wins, establishing him as one of the most dangerous finishers in lightweight history.

As the October 11 date approaches, the UFC continues working to secure a main event that will satisfy both Oliveira and Brazilian fans eager to see their former champion compete at home for the first time in over five years.