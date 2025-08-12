Charles Oliveira verbally attacks Dan Hooker and claims he turned down UFC Rio fight

UFC legend Charles Oliveira has claimed that Dan Hooker turned down a possible lightweight showdown against him.

Right now, Charles Oliveira is at an important point in his mixed martial arts career. He’s still considered by many to be an elite member of the lightweight division but in equal measure, he’s coming off the back of a devastating knockout at the hands of Ilia Topuria. Alas, instead of taking time to recover, the Brazilian has instead opted to fight Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio.

It’s certainly a quick turnaround for someone who has just been knocked out, but Charles Oliveira rarely plays by the rules. As it turns out, he also has some pretty interesting thoughts on certain members of the top 15.

In a recent interview, Charles Oliveira singled out Dan Hooker as someone who has frustrated him in recent times.

Charles Oliveira went off on the lightweight division, including Dan Hooker 😳



"None of them would come here to fight in Brazil… I was offered names and they didn't even want it.



When you release this, these guys will tweet 'Coward! I wanted it, he didn't want it'. But it's a… pic.twitter.com/5rc7CSOofZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira hits out at Dan Hooker

“I’m not a guy who goes around playing games, but I was offered names, and they didn’t even want it,” Oliveira told Ag Fight (h/t Championship Rounds). “So today, when you release this, these guys will tweet, ‘Coward! I wanted it, he didn’t want it.’ But it’s a lie. My whole life it’s been like this. They poke around, talk sh*t from the other side. When I say, ‘Come on, I’m here,’ they take it and run the other way.”

“(Hooker) is also just talking for a long time,” Oliveira said. “This soap opera, you already know, it’s been going on for years. He talked and talked and talked, and it never happened. So really, it’s all talk. That’s the reality. He talked a lot of nonsense. A guy who speaks a lot of nonsense on the internet, but when he’s called, he doesn’t go.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie