Breaking: Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev Booked For Rio de Janeiro on October 11

Charles Oliveira is set to face Rafael Fiziev in a highly anticipated lightweight main event fight scheduled for October 11 in Rio de Janeiro. This bout marks Oliveira’s return to the Octagon just 105 days after his loss to Ilia Topuria in a vacant lightweight title fight in June. The event will take place at the Farmasi Arena and promises to be a pivotal moment for both fighters as Oliveira looks to rebound and reestablish himself among the lightweight elite, currently ranked #4 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev

Charles Oliveira holds multiple UFC records, including the most submission wins, finishes, and performance bonuses in the organization’s history. Oliveira claimed the UFC Lightweight Championship in May 2021 and successfully defended the title before his recent loss. Despite his setbacks, Oliveira remains a formidable contender, known for his elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu and relentless fighting style.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Charles Oliveira is seen in the corner of Ian Machado Garry of Ireland during the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

On the other side, Rafael Fiziev, 32, is an explosive and technical striker with a strong Muay Thai background. Born in Kazakhstan and fighting under the Azerbaijani flag, Fiziev developed his elite striking skills fighting in Thailand. He made his UFC debut in 2019 and has since become a fan favorite for his flashy striking techniques combined with solid fundamentals. Fiziev recently ended a three-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes, positioning himself as a worthy challenger ranked #12 in the lightweight division.

UFC officials have announced the pairing on social media, and the fight is expected to be available for streaming on ESPN+, drawing global attention.

Breaking: Charles Oliveira will face off against Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight main event fight in Rio de Janeiro on October 11. pic.twitter.com/g6KROwdp2a — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2025

As the fight approaches, both athletes will be preparing intensely, with Oliveira seeking to demonstrate that his skills and heart remain championship caliber, and Fiziev looking to showcase his striking mastery and resilience in the octagon’s spotlight. This main event promises to be a thrilling chapter in the UFC lightweight division’s ongoing saga.