Breaking: Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev Booked For Rio de Janeiro on October 11

ByTimothy Wheaton
Breaking: Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev Booked For Rio de Janeiro on October 11

Charles Oliveira is set to face Rafael Fiziev in a highly anticipated lightweight main event fight scheduled for October 11 in Rio de Janeiro. This bout marks Oliveira’s return to the Octagon just 105 days after his loss to Ilia Topuria in a vacant lightweight title fight in June. The event will take place at the Farmasi Arena and promises to be a pivotal moment for both fighters as Oliveira looks to rebound and reestablish himself among the lightweight elite, currently ranked #4 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev

Charles Oliveira holds multiple UFC records, including the most submission wins, finishes, and performance bonuses in the organization’s history. Oliveira claimed the UFC Lightweight Championship in May 2021 and successfully defended the title before his recent loss. Despite his setbacks, Oliveira remains a formidable contender, known for his elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu and relentless fighting style.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan is the UFC's plan, says MMA analyst
gettyimages 2188810703 612x612 1
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Charles Oliveira is seen in the corner of Ian Machado Garry of Ireland during the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

On the other side, Rafael Fiziev, 32, is an explosive and technical striker with a strong Muay Thai background. Born in Kazakhstan and fighting under the Azerbaijani flag, Fiziev developed his elite striking skills fighting in Thailand. He made his UFC debut in 2019 and has since become a fan favorite for his flashy striking techniques combined with solid fundamentals. Fiziev recently ended a three-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes, positioning himself as a worthy challenger ranked #12 in the lightweight division.

Rafael Fiziev books UFC Baku co headliner fight against Ignacio Bahamondes in June

UFC officials have announced the pairing on social media, and the fight is expected to be available for streaming on ESPN+, drawing global attention.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Turns His Back on The Republican Party Over AIPAC

As the fight approaches, both athletes will be preparing intensely, with Oliveira seeking to demonstrate that his skills and heart remain championship caliber, and Fiziev looking to showcase his striking mastery and resilience in the octagon’s spotlight. This main event promises to be a thrilling chapter in the UFC lightweight division’s ongoing saga.

READ MORE:  Why Artem Lobov is Suing Conor McGregor's Proper Whiskey Brand: Over $7M In Huge Damages

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts