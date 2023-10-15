Dillon Danis may have offered little in the way of offense against Logan Paul, but that didn’t stop him from talking trash following the loss.

On Saturday, Danis showed up in Manchester for his highly anticipated clash with the social media star and delivered a lackluster performance that saw him offer up next to nothing on the offensive side of things. For six rounds, Danis kept his guard high and opted to stand there and absorb a plethora of punishment from Paul. To his credit, Danis never once went down, even when Paul occasionally turned up the heat, but Danis looked absolutely clueless in a sport where striking is the only way to win.

Of course, that didn’t stop the BJJ specialist from taking to social media shortly after the uneventful affair, suggesting that after making his pro boxing debut, the Octagon is next.

“UFC next,” Danis wrote on X.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul Continue Their War of Words on Social Media

Logan Paul offered his thoughts on the affair in the hours after the chaos had called and, unsurprisingly, had some unsavory words for his opponent on the night.

“Honestly nothing to be proud about. That dude sucks, a real c*nt. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his a** for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime,” Paul posted.

That generated a quick response from Danis who said:

A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times,” Danis replied. “If I were Nina, I’d call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next.”

But Logan Paul wasn’t the only fighter to suffer Dillon Danis‘ wrath in his post-fight tirade on X. He also shared an image of former UFC star Nate Diaz shortly after getting dropped by Jake Paul during their August showdown in Dallas, Texas with the caption, “Never me.”

It seems that the war of words between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is far from over, but it’s safe to say that nobody is clamoring to see them run it back inside the squared circle anytime soon.