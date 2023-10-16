Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has been a busy man on social media following the announcement that the UFC would be parting ways with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, aka USADA, at the end of the year.

Last week, USADA CEO Travis Tygart issued a statement announcing that the agency’s partnership with the UFC would expire come December 31, 2023, bringing an end to an eight-year partnership that saw athletes tested more than 27,000 times.

Tygart’s reveal kickstarted a war of words between the UFC and USADA, but thus far, athletes have largely been in support of the split, with one glaring and frankly unsurprising exception.

One-time title challenger Mark Hunt, who has had a contentious relationship with the UFC and Dana White dating back to his July 2016 clash with Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, shared his take on the UFC’s split with USADA. And as you can imagine, the reaction was nothing short of scathing.

“I give you a year [Dana White and UFC] before you are no more,” Hunt wrote on Instagram in response to the news. “You can’t keep ripping fighters and their families off. The exodus from you criminals is already starting.”

He followed that up with another post, specifically targeting the UFC CEO.

“The only scumbag gutterdog is u worthless fkn mutt @danawhite imagine waiting for my lawsuit to end so u could try force usada to put McGregor in without testing why make rules when u dont follow them or enforce them yourself it isnt over yet boi.”

Mark Hunt is Still Holding onto His Gruge with the UFC

Mark Hunt spent the last few years in litigation with the UFC after it was revealed that his UFC 200 opponent, Brock Lesnar, had tested positive for a banned substance before their fight at the landmark event. Hunt argued that the UFC and Dana White knew of Lesnar’s failed test and kept the results hidden from the public until after the event.

The lawsuit was eventually thrown out after Hunt failed to prove the trio knowingly misled him that Lesnar would not use performance-enhancing drugs in connection with their bout and conspired to book it despite prior knowledge that Lesnar was doping.

Hunt was also ordered to pay the UFC $388,235 in reimbursement for legal fees dating back to 2017.

The ‘Super Samoan’ recently found himself in his own war of words with BJJ king Gordon Ryan after the two men took very different stances on the UFC’s breakup with USADA.