Just hours ahead of his professional boxing clash with arch-rival, Logan Paul tonight in Manchester, undefeated mixed martial arts fighter, Dillon Danis was allegedly taking in the city’s festivities, drinking inside a nightclub into the early hours in footage circulating across social media this morning.

Danis, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and decored submission grappler, boasts an undefeated 2-0 professional record, landing two back-to-back submission wins under the Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA banner back in 2019.

Sidelined in the time since, New Jersey native, Danis has undergone multiple surgical procedures to address a slew of continuous knee injuries, limiting his ability to make a return to combat sports competition.

Sharing a tense and bitter rivalry with the above-mentioned professional wrestler and podcaster, Paul ahead of tonight’s Misfits Boxing clash, Danis and the former got into a physical altercation during a pre-fight press conference earlier this week, with Paul suffering a laceration and significant swelling on his face after Danis threw a microphone at him.

Facing-off inside the confines of a glass cage last night following ceremonial weigh-ins, Danis and Paul continued to jaw at each other, as well as punching and kicking the perspex divider in a bid to lay hands on each other again.

Dillon Danis allegedly partied into the wee hours of Saturday morning

And this morning, just hours ahead of his expected ring walk against Ohio native, Paul, footage emerged of Danis seated alongside members of his entourage and numerous women, with what appears to be a platter of tequila shots on a table – with fans speculating the New Jersey native was partying the night before boxing Paul.

“Dillon Danis was in a bar at 1 am in Manchester last night and he’s fighting Logan Paul in less than 10 hours,” An X user posted this morning.

Up against the odds to defeat WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star, Paul tonight, Danis has been backed by his teammate and friend, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor to defeat Paul, however, Canadian rapper, Drake has slapped a $850,000 wager on Paul to stop Danis by way of knockout.

