Conor McGregor responds to Drake’s $850,000 bet on close friend and former training partner, Dillon Danis.

The fight world is just 24 hours away from Logan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis – many thought that it would not even get this close. The build up has been wild and at times odd. The pair share a clear mutual dislike for one another and the pair have both take things beyond just personal, but the build-up has managed to reach a more mainstream audience.

With the fight, and in particular Danis’ social media attacks on Paul and is fiancé, it has become a talking point in pop culture. So much so music sensation Drake has placed another large wager on it. The Canadian placed a bet of $850,000 on Paul to win by knockout, a win would pay out $1,351,500

Drake is a notorious gambler who enjoys staking large sums of money on both casino games and sports, including the UFC and boxing. Drake’s gambling habits are the stuff of legends – it was reported last year that in the space of just two months, he had wagered cryptocurrency that was worth over $1 billion.

Conor McGregor responds to Drake’s bet on Logan Paul

Conor McGregor will reportedly be ringside for tomorrow’s action – the Irishman and Danis share a friendship through their time spent training together after McGregor enlisted the American for his BJJ expertise.

Responding to an Instagram post which showed Drake’s bet, insistent that the musician had made a mistake.

“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” Conor said.

Danis and Paul will fight on October 14 in the co-main slot of the Prime card, the event will be held in London, England. the main event fight will be between Tommy Fury and KSI

