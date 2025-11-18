Dillon Danis is a Loser Who Can’t Fight says Former UFC Champ After UFC 322 Brawl “He deserved it.”

Dillon Danis gets called a troll, a loser, and that he can’t fight. The UFC 322 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 15th, witnessed one of the wildest scenes in recent memory when a massive brawl erupted ringside just as the main card kicked off, involving social media personality Dillon Danis.

Belal Muhammad Doesn’t Hold Back on Dillon Danis Brawl

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad watched the chaos unfold right from his vantage point in the media section. Danis had reportedly moved around different sections of the arena before members of Islam Makhachev’s team, including training partner Magomed Zaynukov (known online as “John Pork”), engaged him in a physical altercation. The incident happened as Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were introducing the main card for the sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd.​

Zaynukov threw the first punch that set everything in motion. What followed was a melee that saw multiple members of Makhachev’s camp throw hands with Danis, with barriers and media row seating getting knocked over in the process. The footage circulated across social media almost immediately, much of it captured by Muhammad himself from his position covering the event. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said:

“That happened right in front of me. Like all that footage that’s going around was mine… It got a little crazy for a sec. Once they started plowing the rows of media section and the barriers over, it was like this is maybe getting a little out of hand. It kept going and going. That’s what happens to a troll when they’re in real life—a guy that really doesn’t know how to fight, a loser like that. He deserved it. He deserved to be in a coma. I was hoping that we would never have to hear this loser talk again. So, I’m glad these guys shut him up and put him in his place.”

Muhammad’s blunt assessment reflects a sentiment many in the fighting world share about Danis. The 31-year-old has built a career on provocation rather than performance. After competing in Bellator with quick submission wins in 2018 and 2019, Danis spent years as a training partner and corner presence for Conor McGregor, becoming known more for social media antics than fighting ability.

His only boxing match resulted in a disqualification loss to Logan Paul. He didn’t fight professionally again until August 2025, when he defeated Warren Spencer in 15 seconds at Misfits Boxing 22, the organization’s inaugural MMA event.​

The history between Danis and Makhachev’s circle runs deep. In October 2018 at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon after submitting Conor McGregor specifically to go after Danis, resulting in another brawl that got all involved, Nurmagomedov, McGregor, Zubaira Tukhugov, and Danis, hauled before the Nevada Athletic Commission. Danis was subsequently fined $7,500 and suspended for seven months. Seven years later, Danis apparently hadn’t learned the lesson.

This time around, UFC president Dana White took a definitive stance. White acknowledged that he knew Danis was in attendance, having been warned by team members like Jorge Masvidal that he would be on site. Despite owning his own ticket, White ultimately made a call that sent shockwaves through the promotion: Dillon Danis is banned from attending UFC events for life. White stated bluntly, “You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again.”​

What made the Danis incident newsworthy beyond the raw violence was the message it sent. Zaynukov himself justified his actions afterward, stating that words must have consequences and that accountability is “our way of life.” Ali Abdelaziz, manager for Makhachev’s team, suggested the situation wasn’t finished, telling reporters the beef extends beyond the cage.