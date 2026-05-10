MMA World Erupts as Sean Strickland Dethrones Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328

Fans and many in the MMA world have reacted to Sean Strickland’s UFC 328 performance. Strickland dethroned “Borz” earlier tonight by split decision, regaining the middleweight throne.



The bout looked like a one-sided affair in Round 1 as the champion racked up ground control time. However, in Round 2, “Tarzan” did enough to turn the tide in his favor.



In Rounds 3, 4, and 5, both fighters decided to stand and trade, and “Borz” relied less on his wrestling.



Neither fighter rushed for a finish. Chimaev took his time piecing up Strickland, and “Tarzan” gave the champion a hard time with his jab till the final second.



After 25 minutes, Sean Strickland, who was ahead on the scorecards, cruised to a split-decision win to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: Sean Strickland reacts after the UFC middleweight championship fight against Khamzat Chimaev of Russia during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

SHOCKED THE WORLD 🤯@SStricklandMMA defeats Khamzat Chimaev by Split-Decision to become the NEW middleweight champion of the world!



[ B2YB @HSpecialSurgery ] pic.twitter.com/eIfkTv334n — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026

MMA Community reacts as Sean Strickland dethrones Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328

Henry Cejudo posted on X:

“What a performance by Strickland and an amazing fight. 48-47 Sean was the correct score. Had it tied going into the final round and Strickland did enough to pull off the final round 👏 #UFC328”

What a performance by Strickland and an amazing fight. 48-47 Sean was the correct score. Had it tied going into the final round and Strickland did enough to pull off the final round 👏 #UFC328 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 10, 2026

The legendary Kamaru Usman added:

“Wow that decision 🤷🏿‍♂️👊🏿”

Wow that decision 🤷🏿‍♂️👊🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 10, 2026

Gilbert Burns posted on X, congratulating Sean Strickland:

“And new 🤯🤯🤯 congrats @SStricklandMMA”

And new 🤯🤯🤯 congrats @SStricklandMMA — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 10, 2026

Former champ Sean O’Malley wrote:

“Holy sh*t !!! Wow and new”

Holy shit !!! Wow and new — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 10, 2026

Derek Brunson added:

“Khamzat Chimaev’s post-fight body language says we might not see him for a while, or if ever again! #UFC328”

Khamzat Chimaev’s post fight body language says we might not see him for a while or if ever again ! #UFC328 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 10, 2026

Check out Paulo Costa’s reaction below:

Check out some more reactions below to the UFC 328 main event:

HE DID IT! OUR BOY SEAN STRICKLAND ACTUALLY DID IT! I CANNOT BELIEVE I GET TO EXIST IN THIS REALITY! #UFC328



STRICKLAND WAS THE LAST STAND AGAINST THE CAUCASIANS!



O'MALLEY FAILED, VOLKANOVSKI FAILED, JDM FAILED, DDP FAILED, MCGREGOR FAILED, POIRIER FAILED



BUT NOT STRICKLAND! — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 10, 2026

Sean Strickland does it again.



Unbelievable. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 10, 2026