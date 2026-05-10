MMA World Erupts as Sean Strickland Dethrones Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328
Fans and many in the MMA world have reacted to Sean Strickland’s UFC 328 performance. Strickland dethroned “Borz” earlier tonight by split decision, regaining the middleweight throne.
The bout looked like a one-sided affair in Round 1 as the champion racked up ground control time. However, in Round 2, “Tarzan” did enough to turn the tide in his favor.
In Rounds 3, 4, and 5, both fighters decided to stand and trade, and “Borz” relied less on his wrestling.
Neither fighter rushed for a finish. Chimaev took his time piecing up Strickland, and “Tarzan” gave the champion a hard time with his jab till the final second.
After 25 minutes, Sean Strickland, who was ahead on the scorecards, cruised to a split-decision win to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.
MMA Community reacts as Sean Strickland dethrones Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328
Henry Cejudo posted on X:
“What a performance by Strickland and an amazing fight. 48-47 Sean was the correct score. Had it tied going into the final round and Strickland did enough to pull off the final round 👏 #UFC328”
The legendary Kamaru Usman added:
“Wow that decision 🤷🏿♂️👊🏿”
Gilbert Burns posted on X, congratulating Sean Strickland:
“And new 🤯🤯🤯 congrats @SStricklandMMA”
Former champ Sean O’Malley wrote:
“Holy sh*t !!! Wow and new”
Derek Brunson added:
“Khamzat Chimaev’s post-fight body language says we might not see him for a while, or if ever again! #UFC328”
Check out Paulo Costa’s reaction below:
Check out some more reactions below to the UFC 328 main event: