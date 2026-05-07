Dana White Confident Conor McGregor Returns This Summer

Dana White has confirmed that former UFC double champion Conor McGregor will finally return to the octagon this summer.



McGregor is already the most tested UFC fighter in 2026. “The Notorious” has been keeping fans engaged with constant training clips and footage, which showcase that he’s doing all it takes to finally return to the octagon after a five-year hiatus and return to winning ways.



McGregor is rumored to return in July for the International Fight Week card and run it back with former champion Max Holloway.



However, the UFC has so far not made an official announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the Irishman is expected to make his return at welterweight.



On The Jim Rome Show, Dana White confirmed that things are looking good and he’s extremely confident that McGregor will return this summer. He said:

“I’m extremely confident it’ll happen this summer. There are a lot of great things going on behind-the-scenes that make me very confident that he will fight this summer.”

Check out Dana White’s comments about Conor McGregor below:

🚨 BREAKING: Dana White just announced that Conor McGregor will return this summer 👀



"I'm extremely confident it'll happen this summer. There are a lot of great things going on behind-the-scenes that make me very confident that he will fight this summer."



(via @jimrome) pic.twitter.com/iyCeeI44Qn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 7, 2026

Max Holloway talks about A potential Conor McGregor rematch

Max Holloway has already started training for his next fight, but he has not yet signed a contract. Holloway wants to run it back with the Irishman and is preparing for the bout. During a recent interview with UFC on Paramount+, he said:

“We don’t have nothing signed. Training camp looks like a regular training camp without a contract.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments about Conor McGregor below:

🚨 Max Holloway talks about the Conor McGregor fight rumors



He says he’s already started training camp but the fight isn’t signed yet 👀



“We don’t have nothing signed. Training camp looks like a regular training camp without a contract.”



(via @UFConParamount) pic.twitter.com/Rgte83ayt1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 5, 2026

Holloway last fought earlier this year at UFC 326, where he lost his BMF title to Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, last competed in 2021, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout and sustained a catastrophic leg injury.