Chanco “John Pork” Explains Why He Attacked Dillon Danis: “You’ve got to be responsible for your words”

Many call him John Pork, but it was the beef with Dillon Danis that grabbed headlines from over the weekend, and the former is giving their side of the story.

The man known as Magomed Zaynukov, aka John Pork, was at Madison Square Garden in support of his teammate Islam Makhachev, seeking the goal of becoming a two-division UFC titleholder. The proximity of Danis to Zaynukov and other Dagestan combatants in the cageside assigned seating areas for the card stoked the long-existing intensities between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps, with Dillon Danis and Magomed Zaynukov having historical ties to those groups, respectively.

The UFC 322 brawl became a big story coming out of the UFC’s pay-per-view offering, with UFC figurehead Dana White mentioning how Danis would no longer be invited to subsequent UFC events.

Another angle of the Dillon Danis vs. Team Islam brawl just dropped showing how it started 👀😳 #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/OZqvqpxuum — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 16, 2025

While speaking to Ushatayka, Zaynukov said [via MMA Fighting],

“He has to answer for everything that is said, and he allowed himself to do such things, posted, threw up all sorts of incomprehensible posts. There was no time to think about anything. I flew in and hit him from the right; he fell, and then it all went on and on from there. … In the end, we were kicked out. It would have been better if we had watched the fight at home in the hotel.”

John Pork and the Dillon Danis saga of UFC 322

Though John Pork did not get into specifics of what the Misfits MMA champion has ever done to him, Zaynukov stated [via MMA Fighting],

“I didn’t know him at all. I didn’t even know that he would be in the arena. I didn’t think he’d have the courage to come here like this. Maybe he didn’t have enough attention and wanted some hype. For some people, it’s probably just hype. But it’s not for us. It’s not hype. We seem to have different principles… He wrote about Islam, about Khabib. This is my team, these are my brothers, and I am always with them.”

This is a bitter feud that goes back for close to a decade now, and the residual tensions are still being felt today, clearly.