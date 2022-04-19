One-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till has offered to fight surging middleweight knockout artist, Joaquin Buckley at a proposed UFC London card on July 23. – during an impromptu face to face ahead of UFC 273 earlier this month.

Darren Till, who has been out of action since last September, most recently headlined UFC Vegas 36 as part of a large UK contingent – suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke defeat against Derek Brunson.

The defeat came as Till’s second consecutively – after he had dropped a close unanimous decision loss to former undisputed division champion, Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Fight Island 3 back in July of 2020.

Darren Till most recently landed a victory over Kelvin Gastelum in November 2019

Briefly targeted with a potential UFC London appearance against veteran division staple, Uriah Hall for March, Darren Till – who had suffered a knee injury in the weeks ahead of his September showing against Brunson remained sidelined.

As he prepares for an expected Octagon comeback this year, however, Till – a staple of Team Kaobon in his native Liverpool, has been training alongside the now-#3 ranked welterweight contender, undefeated phenom, Khamzat Chimaev.

For Chimaev, the AllStars MMA staple featured just earlier this month at UFC 273 against one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns – landing a close unanimous decision victory to improve to 11-0 professionally.

Footage has since made its way to social media – with both Chimaev and Till speaking with the above mentioned, Buckley backstage ahead of UFC 272 in Jacksonville, Florida – and while it appears to be an offer made in jest, Till welcomes a July matchup with St. Louis striker, Buckley in July – with the pair verbally agreeing to the tie. Its worth noting, however, both Chimaev and Till question each other as to who Buckley actually is.

Boasting a 14-4 professional record, renowned heavy-hitter Buckley turned in a close split judging win over Ghanaian knockout king, Abdul Razak Alhassan back in February – securing his second consecutive triumph off the back of a knockout win over Antonio Arroyo last September.

The UFC is reportedly attempting to nail down a July 23. return to the U.K. following their capital landing earlier this year, and while not officially confirmed by the organization, a London return for the UFC is currently being explored.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.