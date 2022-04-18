With the UFC exploring the possibility of booking a potential welterweight title-eliminator between former interim champion, Colby Covington, and the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev – recent training partner of Chimaev, Darren Till has picked the latter to stop Covington with strikes should they share the Octagon with each other.

Till, who recently began training with the now-11-0 Chimaev earlier this year at AllStars MMA in Sweden – cornered the Chechen-born finisher for his hard-fought unanimous decision win over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns in a massive main card bout at UFC 273 earlier this month.

The Liverpool striker himself, however, has been out of action since September of last year where he headlined UFC Vegas 36 against Derek Brunson in an eventual third round rear-naked choke defeat.

For Khamzat Chimaev, the unanimous judging win over Burns saw him promoted to the #3 rank in the official welterweight pile, beneath just Leon Edwards and the above mentioned, Covington.

Khamzat Chimaev has since been linked with a showdown against Colby Covington

Both prior and following Chimaev’s win over Burns – UFC president, Dana White confirmed that he would be interested in booking a title-eliminator between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington in the future – potentially on an upcoming ABC broadcasted card.

Sharing his thoughts on a potential bout between Chimaev and Clovis native, Covington, Team Kaobon staple, Till predicted a knockout win for his new training partner.

“I would like to see him (Khamzat Chimaev) fight Colby (Covington) in a five round main event, and I think that’s the best thing for both guys,” Darren Till said during a recent interview with Submission Radio. “I think Khamzat can knock him out. I don’t think Colby’s felt power like Khamzat. Like, I’ve changed my opinion a bit because Colby’s a good fighter, but I just don’t see who he’s fighting who’s at the top of the level right now.”

“Obviously (Kamaru) Usman, but like, there’s no one (else),” Darren Till explained. “Khamzat’s obviously come up real quick. I just think Khamzat’s got so much power and edge over him. Listen, Colby’s a terrific fighter. He’s phenomenal, but I see the win there with Khamzat, and I’d love to see that to get him ready for the title for Usman.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Improving to 5-0 in the UFC with his unanimous decision win over Burns, Chimaev, an alum of Brave CF – added the Niteroi veteran to a run of successes agaisnt Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and in his UFC bow – John Philips.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.