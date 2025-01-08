Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ $30 Million Ask: ‘Nowhere Near What We Were Paid’

Jon Jones is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. Bones’ has reportedly asked for $30 million to face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has experience in high-profile title fights and is skeptical of Jon Jones’ demands.

Daniel Cormier Talks UFC Pay

Olympian Daniel Cormier, a two-division champion, reflected on his own paydays in a podcast episode, stating that the $30 million Jones is asking for is “nowhere near” what he and other fighters in his era were earning.

“He wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall? I’ll tell you guys right now, as a person that has been involved in big fights, a person that has sold pay-per-views, a person that, at his time, was at the top of the pay scale in the UFC as the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion—$30 million was literally a world away from anything we were making,” Cormier said. “I remember when I got paid in New York, I got like a big bump to take a fight on three weeks’ notice, which ultimately became my salary, and people were astounded with the number. But I will tell you, it was a fraction of what that number he’s asking for is. It was nowhere near that.”

Jon Jones

While Cormier acknowledges that Jones’ asking price may be inflated, he also notes that a significant payday in the range of $15 to $20 million would still be a major win for the heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones, who made a successful move to the heavyweight division in 2023, capturing the UFC Heavyweight Championship, has continued to dominate in the division. After defending his title against Stipe Miocic in November 2024, Jon Jones expressed interest in facing Tom Aspinall but indicated that a substantial financial incentive would be needed to secure the bout.

As negotiations continue, UFC CEO Dana White remains optimistic that the fight could happen. Jon Jones’ tactic of holding out for a large payday has garnered praise from some, including former fighter Michael Bisping, who believes it has increased the demand for the fight. However, whether or not Jones will secure the $30 million he is asking for remains uncertain.