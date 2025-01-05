Report: Jon Jones Demands $30 Million for Tom Aspinall Fight, Rumored to Be the Biggest Heavyweight Clash in UFC History

Jon Jones is rumored to demand $30 million to step into the octagon against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The potential showdown, which UFC President Dana White has confirmed as the next step for the heavyweight division, is being touted as the “biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.”

Jon Jones Wants $30 Million

‘Bones’ Jon Jones recently returned to action at UFC 309 to defeat Stipe Miocic via TKO to defend his heavyweight crown. The US-born athlete has stated that he does not feel obligated to fight again unless the UFC meets his financial demands.

Joe Rogan

Speaking on his podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed the rumored figure, calling it “f*** you money.” Jones has made it clear that he would only take the fight if he feels the compensation is worth the risk, saying, “If I give [Aspinall] the opportunity to fight me, I want to be well compensated. Otherwise, my life is perfect. I don’t need him, but he needs me.” Apparently, the number Jones is asking for is a whopping $30 million according to Rogan.

UFC Heavyweight Championship

The fight has been highly anticipated since Aspinall claimed the interim heavyweight title in 2023 with a stunning first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich. Aspinall further solidified his position as a top contender by defending his title against Curtis Blaydes. Despite his respect for Jones’ legacy, Aspinall believes he sees “openings” in Jones’ game, though he admits, “Whether I can do it or not, I don’t know.”

Tom Aspinall

Adding to the drama, Jon Jones has publicly expressed his dislike for Aspinall, calling him an “a**hole” in interviews and during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. The tension between the two fighters only heightens fan interest in the matchup, which is expected to unify the heavyweight titles and draw significant pay-per-view revenue.

Negotiations for the fight may be challenging given ‘Bones’ Jones’ steep asking price. The fight’s massive scale has already sparked speculation about a potential collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season events, known for hosting high-profile combat sports matches. With Dana White guaranteeing the fight for 2025, fans eagerly await what could be one of the most monumental bouts in UFC history.