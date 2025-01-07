Jon Jones praised by UFC legend ahead of potentially huge payday

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been praised by Michael Bisping for his tactics ahead of a rumored showdown with Tom Aspinall later this year.

As we know, Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is the biggest fight that can be made in mixed martial arts right now. It’s the old generation vs the new generation in a battle that could really shake the foundations of the sport – and, in particular, the heavyweight division.

Aspinall is the interim champion, with Jon Jones still holding the ‘proper’ belt. Of course, in the lead-up to his fight with Stipe Miocic, ‘Bones’ came under scrutiny for seemingly dismissing the idea of a collision with Aspinall.

Now, reports are suggesting that he could get a handsome payday if he does decide to go through with it. In the eyes of Michael Bisping, this has all turned out to be a pretty smart move from Jon Jones.

Jon Jones praised for ‘genius’ move by Michael Bisping

“As we know, Jon Jones kind of shied away from fighting Tom Aspinall leading up to the Stipe fight, which was an absolute stroke of genius in terms of marketing, because it drove the demand through the roof, sky high, made it the fight that everybody wants to see,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Well, guess what? The man is going to get paid properly more than likely. That’s the rumor.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not this was Jon’s plan all along, nobody can deny that things are looking pretty bright for him right now. Tom Aspinall isn’t going to go quietly into the night, and for the legacy of Jon Jones, this is a contest that will be remembered for many years to come.

Hopefully, we actually get to see it sooner rather than later.